Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $381.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet dropped their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $304.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.09.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

IAC opened at $129.84 on Wednesday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $100.22 and a 1-year high of $130.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.21.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IAC. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 37.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.