Anglo American (LON:AAL) Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($23.38) price target on the mining company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised Anglo American to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($18.15) to GBX 2,200 ($27.07) in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.12) price objective (down from GBX 13 ($0.16)) on shares of Anglo American in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,935.63 ($23.82).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at GBX 1,930.60 ($23.76) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,826.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,710.58. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 18.44 ($0.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,283.50 ($28.10).

In related news, insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 319 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,551 ($19.09) per share, for a total transaction of £4,947.69 ($6,088.72). Also, insider Hixonia Nyasulu acquired 1,455 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,388 ($17.08) per share, with a total value of £20,195.40 ($24,852.82). Insiders bought a total of 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,792,046 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.