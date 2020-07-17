Ascential (LON:ASCL) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

Ascential (LON:ASCL) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 285 ($3.51) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 289 ($3.56). Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.77% from the company’s current price.

ASCL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Ascential to an “add” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.31) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 265 ($3.26) to GBX 285 ($3.51) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 300 ($3.69) to GBX 240 ($2.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Ascential from GBX 240 ($2.95) to GBX 245 ($3.02) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 304.38 ($3.75).

LON ASCL opened at GBX 309 ($3.80) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 286.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 303.19. Ascential has a 52 week low of GBX 173.80 ($2.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 426.40 ($5.25). The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 162.63.

In other Ascential news, insider Duncan Painter bought 42,951 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 231 ($2.84) per share, for a total transaction of £99,216.81 ($122,097.97).

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides business-to-business information services for product design, marketing, sales, and built environment and policy in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers industry-specific business intelligence, insights, and forecasting through data and digital subscription tools. The company was formerly known as Trident Floatco PLC and changed its name to Ascential plc in January 2016.

