Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Now Covered by Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BLDP. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.18.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $20.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.65 and a beta of 1.60. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $3.94 and a 52 week high of $21.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $24.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDP. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 578.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 986,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 840,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 46.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,575,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,598,000 after acquiring an additional 820,608 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 213.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 432,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after acquiring an additional 294,573 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 137.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 441,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,360,000 after acquiring an additional 255,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 43.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 577,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 175,136 shares during the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

