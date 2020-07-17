Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) was downgraded by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FSM. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.80 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.24 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.01.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $935.54 million, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. Fortuna Silver Mines has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $5.34.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 6.94%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSM. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,342,000. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 133.5% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 5,978,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,700 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 70.9% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 3,063,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,814 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 163.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 780,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 484,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $684,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.