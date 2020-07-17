Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.90% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Alimera Sciences from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of ALIM stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.73. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $14.24.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 million. As a group, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It focuses on diseases affecting the back of the eye or retina. The company offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and could lead to severe vision loss and blindness.

