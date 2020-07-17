Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Given Hold Rating at Raymond James

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Sleep Number from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $30.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

Sleep Number stock opened at $53.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.23. Sleep Number has a 12 month low of $15.27 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $284.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.80 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 5.48% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sleep Number will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shelly Radue Ibach sold 20,000 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $1,034,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Robert Joseph Poirier sold 2,786 shares of Sleep Number stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total transaction of $85,753.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,955 shares of company stock worth $1,719,528. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sleep Number by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Sleep Number by 30.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP raised its position in Sleep Number by 169.8% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in Sleep Number in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides sleep solutions and services in the United States. It designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, bases, and bedding accessories under the Sleep Number name. The company also offers adjustable bases under the FlextFit name; and pillows, temperature-balancing products, beds for kids, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name.

