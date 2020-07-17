ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.53.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $55.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -34.89 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $21.56 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 39.40% and a negative net margin of 64.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total value of $52,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 423,422 shares of company stock valued at $20,980,615. Company insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $62,948,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $57,268,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,268,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 576.0% in the second quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,054,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,132,000 after buying an additional 898,896 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 672.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,825,000 after buying an additional 749,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.