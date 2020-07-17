Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Receives “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Peloton from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $63.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.32. Peloton has a 12-month low of $17.70 and a 12-month high of $69.73.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton news, President William Lynch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $2,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $5,547,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 447,132 shares of company stock worth $21,256,758.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Peloton by 478.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,060,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,010,000 after acquiring an additional 6,666,218 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Peloton by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,355,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,563 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Peloton by 27.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,465,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724,613 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 966.0% in the first quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,994,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,495,000 after buying an additional 2,713,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Peloton by 2,118.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,900,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,464,000 after buying an additional 1,815,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

