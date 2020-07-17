Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.46. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.71). The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

Read More: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Anglo American Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group
Anglo American Now Covered by Goldman Sachs Group
ASOS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
ASOS Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital
Ascential Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group
Ascential Rating Lowered to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group
Ballard Power Systems Now Covered by Raymond James
Ballard Power Systems Now Covered by Raymond James
Fortuna Silver Mines Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada
Fortuna Silver Mines Downgraded by Laurentian Bank of Canada
Alimera Sciences Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright
Alimera Sciences Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report