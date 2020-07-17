Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Atalaya Mining from GBX 180 ($2.22) to GBX 200 ($2.46) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of ATYM opened at GBX 170.50 ($2.10) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 139.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.46. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 1.45 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 220 ($2.71). The stock has a market cap of $234.17 million and a P/E ratio of 6.24.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and develops metal properties in Europe. It holds a 100% interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in Andalucía, Spain. The company was formerly known as EMED Mining Public Limited and changed its name to Atalaya Mining Plc in October 2015.

