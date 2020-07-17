Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 20.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. BidaskClub raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Consumer Edge lowered Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.20.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $30.68 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $52.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.30.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.53 million. Avis Budget Group had a return on equity of 51.68% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group will post -5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc acquired 282,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.59 per share, for a total transaction of $5,818,033.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 247.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 299.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Avis Budget Group by 53.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

