Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $121.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Incyte from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Incyte from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.55. Incyte has a 12-month low of $62.48 and a 12-month high of $110.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.56, for a total value of $66,221.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,304,461.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 6,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $763,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,677 shares in the company, valued at $3,154,470. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 249,409 shares of company stock worth $26,440,453. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

