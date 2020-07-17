Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Upgraded by BTIG Research to Buy

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) was upgraded by research analysts at BTIG Research to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Installed Building Products from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. TheStreet upgraded Installed Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.08.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $61.22. Installed Building Products has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $80.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.17. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.79% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $397.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Installed Building Products will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,163,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,403,000 after purchasing an additional 138,209 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 749,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after purchasing an additional 45,379 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,069 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,262 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 27.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 340,486 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after purchasing an additional 73,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,627 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,703 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

