CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 498 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

CENTRAL TRUST Co decreased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,481 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 498 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,588,711,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869,236 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $560,998,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter worth approximately $622,474,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter worth approximately $342,978,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $255.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Cfra lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $275.06.

Shares of BDX opened at $266.96 on Thursday. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a PE ratio of 80.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In related news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

