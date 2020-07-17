Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 305.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 37,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $167.11 on Thursday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.76.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.