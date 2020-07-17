Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $395,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lessened its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,654 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 21.2% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 246 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock opened at $266.96 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,079,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.