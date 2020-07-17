zooplus (ETR:ZO1) Given a €152.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

zooplus (ETR:ZO1) has been assigned a €152.00 ($170.79) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZO1. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €185.00 ($207.87) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €170.00 ($191.01) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €95.00 ($106.74) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on shares of zooplus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €124.13 ($139.47).

Get zooplus alerts:

ETR ZO1 opened at €148.00 ($166.29) on Wednesday. zooplus has a twelve month low of €65.10 ($73.15) and a twelve month high of €157.80 ($177.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.20, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €144.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €110.51.

zooplus AG operates as an online retailer for pet products. The company offers pet food, including wet and dry food, and food supplements under the Concept for Life, Wolf of Wilderness, Rocco, Cosma, and Smilla brands, as well as under the Lukullus, Purizon, MyStar, Tigerino, and other private brands; and accessories, such as scratching posts, dog beds and baskets, and toys.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for zooplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for zooplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.