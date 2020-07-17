Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) to Sell

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fair Isaac Corporation makes decisions smarter. The company’s solutions and technologies for Enterprise Decision Management give businesses the power to automate more processes, and apply more intelligence to every customer interaction. Through increasing the precision, consistency and agility of their decisions, Fair Isaac clients worldwide increase sales, build customer value, cut fraud losses, manage credit risk, reduce operational costs, meet changing compliance demands and enter new markets more profitably. Fair Isaac powers hundreds of billions of decisions each year in financial services, insurance, telecommunications, retail, consumer branded goods, healthcare and the public sector. “

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $421.00 to $319.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.14.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $406.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 52.87 and a beta of 1.20. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $413.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $370.77.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $307.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Fair Isaac’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at $3,090,618.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FICO. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,441,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,432,000. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,778,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,321,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $43,311,000. Institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fair Isaac (FICO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.