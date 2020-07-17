Brokerages Anticipate Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.17). Precision Drilling posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.14). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.25 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.59%.

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial downgraded Precision Drilling from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 5th. Raymond James cut Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $0.90 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TD Securities cut Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Precision Drilling from $0.30 to $0.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precision Drilling currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.23.

PDS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $188.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 3.26. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 32.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 97,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 24,050 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

