Goldman Sachs Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 66,721 call options on the company. This is an increase of 110% compared to the typical daily volume of 31,771 call options.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $216.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.55.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GS shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $261.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on Goldman Sachs Group from $230.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

See Also: No Load Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.