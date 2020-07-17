Brokerages Expect SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (NASDAQ:SNDE) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.08) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.47) and the highest is ($0.69). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

On average, analysts expect that SUNDANCE ENERGY/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.02) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.53) to ($2.22). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SUNDANCE ENERGY/S.

Get SUNDANCE ENERGY/S alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNDE. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from $7.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the first quarter worth $440,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S in the first quarter worth $981,000. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNDE opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. SUNDANCE ENERGY/S has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 3.34.

About SUNDANCE ENERGY/S

Sundance Energy Australia Limited operates as an onshore oil and gas company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. Its exploration and development activities are focused on the Eagle Ford project in the South-Texas-Gulf Coast Basin. Sundance Energy Australia Limited was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Wayville, Australia.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SUNDANCE ENERGY/S (SNDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SUNDANCE ENERGY/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.