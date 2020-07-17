$230.79 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) to post sales of $230.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the highest is $255.14 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $323.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $976.49 million to $1.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $266.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.16 million. Extended Stay America’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on STAY. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extended Stay America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Extended Stay America from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Extended Stay America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Extended Stay America from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Extended Stay America stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.17. Extended Stay America has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

In other Extended Stay America news, insider Kevin A. Henry sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.93, for a total value of $92,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,829.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $216,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 140,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,112.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Extended Stay America by 73.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Extended Stay America in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages hotels in the United States. As of February 27, 2018, it had 599 hotels and approximately 66,000 rooms, as well as managed 26 hotels under the Extended Stay America brand. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment.

