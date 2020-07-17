Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Novan Inc (NASDAQ:NOVN) to report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Novan’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.11). Novan reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Novan will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.31). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.17) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price target on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter valued at $2,108,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Novan during the first quarter worth $487,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Novan by 3,149.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVN opened at $0.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.25. Novan has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.57.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

