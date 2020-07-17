Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) will report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Limelight Networks reported earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $57.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Limelight Networks in a report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Limelight Networks from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

LLNW stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $8.19. The firm has a market cap of $819.66 million, a P/E ratio of -71.20 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

In other Limelight Networks news, SVP Kurt Silverman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $81,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sajid Malhotra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $4,708,205. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,436 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

