Analysts Anticipate STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.29 Million

Equities analysts expect STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) to post $5.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.82 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.76 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full year sales of $24.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $24.60 million to $25.06 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $31.34 million, with estimates ranging from $29.10 million to $33.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.69 million. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 11.27%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.25.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,159,661 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.52% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.23 on Friday. STRATA Skin Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.13 million, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 2.10.

STRATA Skin Sciences Company Profile

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the therapeutic and aesthetic dermatology market. The company operates through three segments: Dermatology Recurring Procedures, Dermatology Procedures Equipment, and Dermatology Imaging. Its products include XTRAC laser and VTRAC excimer lamp systems used for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, and other skin conditions; the STRATAPEN MicroSystems, a micropigmentation device; and Nordlys, a multi-technology aesthetic laser device for treating vascular and pigmented lesions.

