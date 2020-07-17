B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) – B. Riley decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Monday, July 13th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now anticipates that the company will earn $0.34 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.37. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Zynex in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

ZYXI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $707.01 million, a PE ratio of 96.82 and a beta of 1.05. Zynex has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $29.73.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 million. Zynex had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 152.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zynex by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Zynex by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Zynex by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 43,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zynex by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 258,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $27,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

