Brokerages Anticipate Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $0.45. Insight Enterprises reported earnings of $1.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.69 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.16. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 17.44%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NSIT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $47.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.71. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Insight Enterprises news, CFO Helen Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $297,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,997 shares in the company, valued at $792,491.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 22.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2,388.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 61.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

