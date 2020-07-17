Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

COLL opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $76.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,800. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 121,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

