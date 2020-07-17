Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $34.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 95.85% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.
COLL opened at $17.36 on Wednesday. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $590.99 million, a P/E ratio of -45.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,782 shares of company stock valued at $2,235,800. Corporate insiders own 8.08% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 121,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
Further Reading: Lock-Up Period Expiration
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.