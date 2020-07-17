Chardan Capital Increases Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $95.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $84.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MRNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Argus started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Moderna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. Moderna has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.18. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moderna will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship sold 500,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $33,445,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 4,269 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $192,105.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,692,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,175,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock valued at $134,776,308. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

