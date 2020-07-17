United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $165.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.61% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of United Rentals have underperformed the industry in year to date period. The company witnessed reduced fleet productivity due to shelter-in-place orders and other end-market restrictions. Also, first-quarter 2020 margins contracted significantly due to a $24 million non-cash asset impairment charge and higher operating costs, largely associated with COVID-19. Owing to uncertainty of economic disruption by the coronavirus, it withdrew its full-year 2020 guidance. That said, it is practicing disciplined capital allocation and cost management to counter the ongoing risks. Also, the company is poised to benefit from diversified product offerings and end-market mix.”

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on URI. Bank of America cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on United Rentals from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Standpoint Research cut United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.27.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $160.80 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $170.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $148.56 and its 200 day moving average is $132.59. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.11.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.04. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Kneeland sold 41,936 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.60, for a total value of $6,525,241.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total value of $90,028.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,948.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,253,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 105.9% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 278 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 68.6% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.