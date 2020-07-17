UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Mobile Home’s primary business is the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities – leasing manufactured home spaces on a month-to-month basis to private manufactured home owners. The company also leases homes to residents. A manufactured home community is designed to accommodate detached, single family manufactured housing units, which are produced off-site by manufacturers and delivered by truck to the site. “

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley increased their target price on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

UMH opened at $12.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $16.64.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($1.20). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. The business had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 996.5% in the first quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 1,160,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,206 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 21.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,457,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,682,000 after acquiring an additional 431,627 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1,950.0% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 436,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,859,000 after buying an additional 414,760 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 141,398 shares during the period. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.