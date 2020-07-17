Zacks Investment Research Upgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to “Hold”

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “UFP TECH., INC. designs and manufactures a range of high-performance cushion packaging and specialty foam and plastic prods. for the industrial and consumer markets. UFP also designs precision moulded fibre packaging prods. made from recycled paper. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on UFPT. BidaskClub raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $48.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.80. UFP Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.80 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55.

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $48.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.00 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UFP Technologies will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 5,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $810,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of UFP Technologies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 17,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of UFP Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $10,898,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and converts foams, plastics, composites, and natural fiber materials for the medical, automotive, consumer, electronics, industrial, and aerospace and defense markets in the United States. It offers single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, and disposables for surgical procedures, endoscopic procedures, orthopedic implants, orthopedic appliances, biopharma drug manufacturing, etc.; molded components automotive, aerospace, and defense markets; recycled protective packaging for B2C brands; and reusable cases and custom inserts.

