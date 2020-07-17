Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) to Hold

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $138.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Texas Instruments is gaining from rising data center demand. This is driving the enterprise systems revenues. Further, growing momentum in the industrial market is a tailwind. Strong investments in new growth avenues, and research and development are positives. The company remains confident on its portfolio of long-lived products and efficient manufacturing strategies. Also, continuous returns to shareholders are likely to instill investor optimism in the stock. Further, strong efforts toward innovation of Analog and Embedded Processing segments are positives. However, sluggish automotive market due to coronavirus induced factory shutdowns is a major concern. Also, the expected sluggish customer demand in the near term as a result of coronavirus-led recession is a woe. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

TXN has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays cut Texas Instruments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.83.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $132.15 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments has a 12-month low of $93.09 and a 12-month high of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.13.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,343,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,670,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,368,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,923 shares during the last quarter. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Instruments (TXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.