Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Hold Rating for CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $78.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.21% from the company’s previous close.

CONE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CyrusOne from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

CyrusOne stock opened at $76.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $43.72 and a twelve month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CyrusOne will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,595 shares of company stock worth $3,960,746 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 255,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 40,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CyrusOne during the 1st quarter worth about $769,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.