Rosenblatt Securities Reiterates “Buy” Rating for ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.10.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $21.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.66 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total value of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $34,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 40.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 25.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.