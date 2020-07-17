James Latham (LON:LTHM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $837.60

James Latham plc (LON:LTHM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $837.60 and traded as low as $794.00. James Latham shares last traded at $815.00, with a volume of 850 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 833.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 837.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.94.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This is a boost from James Latham’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. James Latham’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

James Latham plc, together with its subsidiaries, imports and distributes timber and panel products in the United Kingdom. The company offers panels, melamine, veneer, laminates, solid surface products, door blanks, plastics, hardwoods and softwoods, engineered timber products, flooring products, decking and cladding products, modified timbers and panels, fire retardant panels, advanced technical panels, and treatments.

