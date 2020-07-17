Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,220.85

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Shares of Coca Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,220.85 and traded as low as $2,047.00. Coca Cola HBC shares last traded at $2,117.00, with a volume of 604,635 shares.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.84) target price (down from GBX 3,050 ($37.53)) on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Coca Cola HBC from GBX 2,330 ($28.67) to GBX 2,220 ($27.32) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($29.53) target price on shares of Coca Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,433.89 ($29.95).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,064.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,220.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.62 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.05%. Coca Cola HBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.08%.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic acquired 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,129 ($26.20) per share, for a total transaction of £4,002.52 ($4,925.57).

About Coca Cola HBC (LON:CCH)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

