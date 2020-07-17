Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.85

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.85 and traded as low as $6.56. Citizens Community Bancorp shares last traded at $6.65, with a volume of 15,400 shares.

CZWI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.85. The firm has a market cap of $75.71 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.03.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $16.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourthstone LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,113,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 52,813 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 28.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 31.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 422,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 101,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 602,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

About Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

