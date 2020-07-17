North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.03

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.03 and traded as low as $3.08. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $3.18, with a volume of 17,900 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of $29.22 million, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03.
North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 87.22% and a return on equity of 4,332.17%.
About North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT)
North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. It holds rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.
