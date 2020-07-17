Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.55.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Yext from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Yext from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Yext in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Yext alerts:

YEXT stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. Yext has a 52-week low of $8.56 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.58.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 41.78% and a negative return on equity of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $85.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Yext will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CTO Tom Christopher Dixon sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $29,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 198,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,212.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Cakebread sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $175,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,817.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 467,105 shares of company stock valued at $7,425,648 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yext by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

Further Reading: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Yext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.