Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.23 and traded as low as $0.18. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 20,032 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.72 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.05.

Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) (OTCMKTS:JSDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter. Jones Soda Co. ( USA ) had a negative return on equity of 57.89% and a negative net margin of 25.03%.

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States and Canada. It provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime.

