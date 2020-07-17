Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.44

Eagle Financial Services Inc (OTCMKTS:EFSI) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.44 and traded as low as $25.35. Eagle Financial Services shares last traded at $25.35, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $88.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.44.

Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $9.70 million during the quarter.

In other Eagle Financial Services news, Director James R. Wilkins, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.40 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. 22.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Eagle Financial Services (OTCMKTS:EFSI)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

