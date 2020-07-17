Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $452.81 million, a PE ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 1.36. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.50 million. Antares Pharma had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.38%. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

