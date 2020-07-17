Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Antares Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ATRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.
ATRS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th.
Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $2.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.82 and a 200-day moving average of $3.12. The stock has a market cap of $452.81 million, a PE ratio of 137.57 and a beta of 1.36. Antares Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Antares Pharma during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Antares Pharma by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,057 shares in the last quarter. 40.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Antares Pharma Company Profile
Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.
See Also: What are the components of an earnings report?
Receive News & Ratings for Antares Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antares Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.