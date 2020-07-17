Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Fate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FATE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.94.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 1,412,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $39,999,991.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 32,685.7% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,295,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,567 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,539 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,760,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 948,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 71,953 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 926,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,567,000 after buying an additional 106,199 shares during the period. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FATE opened at $34.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.96. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,059.44% and a negative return on equity of 52.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

