Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.83.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UMRX. Wedbush upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Unum Therapeutics from $18.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Unum Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Unum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:UMRX) by 2,626.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 341,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Unum Therapeutics worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UMRX opened at $2.88 on Friday. Unum Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $86.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Unum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UMRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.10. Unum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.09% and a negative return on equity of 83.39%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Therapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Unum Therapeutics Company Profile

Unum Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes immunotherapy products for cancer. The company is developing ACTR707 used in combination with rituximab, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat adult patients with relapsed or refractory CD20+ non-Hodgkin lymphoma (r/r NHL).

