GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.02. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 5,600 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of -2.52.

GelTech Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

