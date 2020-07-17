ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.14.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASGN. TheStreet upgraded ASGN from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ASGN from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ASGN from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

ASGN stock opened at $69.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. ASGN has a 12-month low of $29.04 and a 12-month high of $72.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.41 and its 200 day moving average is $56.28.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. ASGN had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $990.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. ASGN’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASGN will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randolph C. Blazer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $655,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marty R. Kittrell sold 2,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.40, for a total value of $133,743.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,835 shares in the company, valued at $316,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,151 shares of company stock worth $2,403,163 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in ASGN by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,637,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ASGN by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,087,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,210,000 after purchasing an additional 133,001 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ASGN by 7.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 51,439 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in ASGN by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 698,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,601,000 after purchasing an additional 334,852 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in ASGN by 212.4% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 660,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after purchasing an additional 448,820 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE: ASGN) is one of the foremost providers of IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors. Operating through its Apex, Oxford and ECS segments, ASGN helps leading corporate enterprises and government organizations develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated offering of professional staffing and IT solutions.

