STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) will announce $37.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for STAAR Surgical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $38.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.20 million. STAAR Surgical reported sales of $39.66 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will report full-year sales of $162.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $161.30 million to $163.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.90 million, with estimates ranging from $205.80 million to $210.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STAAR Surgical.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $35.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised STAAR Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

STAA stock opened at $57.74 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $62.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.86 and a beta of 1.68.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $1,821,078.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Keith Holliday sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $942,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 53,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,417.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,300 shares of company stock worth $12,192,414 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 32.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 19.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

