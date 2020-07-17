$367.71 Million in Sales Expected for Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) will announce sales of $367.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $361.31 million and the highest is $376.06 million. Carrols Restaurant Group reported sales of $368.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full year sales of $1.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.91 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%.

Several brokerages recently commented on TAST. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day moving average of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $267.82 million, a P/E ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.38. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 1,064.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 17,453 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,350 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. 46.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

