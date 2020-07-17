Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.05

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Shares of Petrolia Energy Corp (OTCMKTS:BBLS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Petrolia Energy shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 70,000 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.05.

About Petrolia Energy (OTCMKTS:BBLS)

Petrolia Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 100% working interests in the Minerva-Rockdale Field comprising approximately 50 square miles located in Austin, Texas; the Slick Unit Dutcher Sands oilfield consisting of approximately 2,600 acres located in Creek County, Oklahoma; and the Twin Lakes San Andres Unit covering an area of approximately 4,864 acres located in Chavez County, New Mexico.

